Panchang January 20: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for January 20 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwitiya of Krishna Paksha upto 08:04 AM after which Tritiya will start. Ashlesha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 08:24 AM after which Magha will start. Ayushmana Yoga will be in effect upto 03:45 PM after which Saubhagya will start. Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 08:04 AM, after which Vanija will effect upto 08:31 PM, after which Vishti commence Moon will transit over Leo.
Sunrise: 07:14
Sunset: 17:50
Tithi: Krishna Dwitiya (upto 08:04 AM), Tritiya
Nakshatra: Ashlesha (upto 08:24 AM), Magha
Yoga Ayushmana (upto 03:45 PM), Saubhagya
Karana Garaja (upto 08:04 AM), Vanija (upto 08:31 PM), Vishti
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:11 PM to 12:53 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:18 PM to 03:01 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:52 PM to 03:11 PM
Moon sign Leo (after 08:24 AM)
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign After 08:24 AM: Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +91991009477