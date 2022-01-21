Panchang January 21: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Tritiya of Krishna Paksha upto 08:51 AM after which Chaturthi will start. Magha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 09:43 AM after which Purva Phalguni will start. Saubhagya Yoga will be in effect upto 03:06 PM after which Shobhana will start. Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 08:51 AM, after which Bava will effect upto 09:06 PM, after which Balava commence Moon will transit over Leo.

Sunrise: 07:14

Sunset: 17:51

Tithi: Krishna Tritiya (upto 08:51 AM), Chaturthi

Nakshatra: Magha (upto 09:43 AM), Purva Phalguni

Yoga Saubhagya (upto 03:06 PM), Shobhana

Karana Vishti (upto 08:51 AM), Bava (upto 09:06 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:11 PM to 12:54 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:19 PM to 03:01 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:13 AM to 12:33 PM

Moon sign Leo

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

