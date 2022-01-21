Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang January 21: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for January 21 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Published on Jan 21, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Tritiya of Krishna Paksha upto 08:51 AM after which Chaturthi will start. Magha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 09:43 AM after which Purva Phalguni will start. Saubhagya Yoga will be in effect upto 03:06 PM after which Shobhana will start. Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 08:51 AM, after which Bava will effect upto 09:06 PM, after which Balava commence Moon will transit over Leo.

Sunrise: 07:14

 Sunset: 17:51 

Tithi: Krishna Tritiya (upto 08:51 AM), Chaturthi 

Nakshatra: Magha (upto 09:43 AM), Purva Phalguni 

Yoga Saubhagya (upto 03:06 PM), Shobhana

Karana Vishti (upto 08:51 AM), Bava (upto 09:06 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:11 PM to 12:54 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:19 PM to 03:01 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:13 AM to 12:33 PM

Moon sign Leo

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

