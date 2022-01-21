Panchang January 21: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Tritiya of Krishna Paksha upto 08:51 AM after which Chaturthi will start. Magha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 09:43 AM after which Purva Phalguni will start. Saubhagya Yoga will be in effect upto 03:06 PM after which Shobhana will start. Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 08:51 AM, after which Bava will effect upto 09:06 PM, after which Balava commence Moon will transit over Leo.
Sunrise: 07:14
Sunset: 17:51
Tithi: Krishna Tritiya (upto 08:51 AM), Chaturthi
Nakshatra: Magha (upto 09:43 AM), Purva Phalguni
Yoga Saubhagya (upto 03:06 PM), Shobhana
Karana Vishti (upto 08:51 AM), Bava (upto 09:06 PM), Balava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:11 PM to 12:54 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:19 PM to 03:01 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:13 AM to 12:33 PM
Moon sign Leo
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +91991009477