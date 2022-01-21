Panchang January 21: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for January 21 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Tritiya of Krishna Paksha upto 08:51 AM after which Chaturthi will start. Magha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 09:43 AM after which Purva Phalguni will start. Saubhagya Yoga will be in effect upto 03:06 PM after which Shobhana will start. Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 08:51 AM, after which Bava will effect upto 09:06 PM, after which Balava commence Moon will transit over Leo.
Sunrise: 07:14
Sunset: 17:51
Tithi: Krishna Tritiya (upto 08:51 AM), Chaturthi
Nakshatra: Magha (upto 09:43 AM), Purva Phalguni
Yoga Saubhagya (upto 03:06 PM), Shobhana
Karana Vishti (upto 08:51 AM), Bava (upto 09:06 PM), Balava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:11 PM to 12:54 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:19 PM to 03:01 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:13 AM to 12:33 PM
Moon sign Leo
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
