Panchang January 22: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha upto 09:14 AM after which Panchami will start. Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:38 AM after which Uttara Phalguni will start. Shobhana Yoga will be in effect upto 02:07 PM after which Atiganda will start. Karana Balava will be in effect upto 09:14 AM, after which Kaulava will effect upto 09:16 PM, after which Taitila commence Moon will transit over Leo.
Sunrise: 07:14
Sunset: 17:52
Tithi: Krishna Chaturthi (upto 09:14 AM ), Panchami
Nakshatra: Purva Phalguni (upto 10:38 AM), Uttara Phalguni
Yoga Shobhana (upto 02:07 PM), Atiganda
Karana Balava (upto 09:14 AM), Kaulava (upto 09:16 PM), Taitila
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:54 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:19 PM to 03:02 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:53 AM to 11:13 AM
Moon sign Leo (upto 04:48 PM), Virgo
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Upto 04:48 PM: Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces, After 04:48 PM: Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn (Upto 04:48 PM), Aquarius (After 04:48 PM)
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +91991009477