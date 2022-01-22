Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang January 22: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang January 22: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for January 22 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha upto 09:14 AM after which Panchami will start.
Today is Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha upto 09:14 AM after which Panchami will start.
Published on Jan 22, 2022 05:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha upto 09:14 AM after which Panchami will start. Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:38 AM after which Uttara Phalguni will start. Shobhana Yoga will be in effect upto 02:07 PM after which Atiganda will start. Karana Balava will be in effect upto 09:14 AM, after which Kaulava will effect upto 09:16 PM, after which Taitila commence Moon will transit over Leo.

 

Sunrise: 07:14 

Sunset: 17:52

 Tithi: Krishna Chaturthi (upto 09:14 AM ), Panchami

 Nakshatra: Purva Phalguni (upto 10:38 AM), Uttara Phalguni

 Yoga Shobhana (upto 02:07 PM), Atiganda

Karana Balava (upto 09:14 AM), Kaulava (upto 09:16 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:54 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:19 PM to 03:02 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:53 AM to 11:13 AM

Moon sign Leo (upto 04:48 PM), Virgo

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Upto 04:48 PM: Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces, After 04:48 PM: Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn (Upto 04:48 PM), Aquarius (After 04:48 PM)

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology hindu calendar + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out