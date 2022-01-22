Panchang January 22: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha upto 09:14 AM after which Panchami will start. Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:38 AM after which Uttara Phalguni will start. Shobhana Yoga will be in effect upto 02:07 PM after which Atiganda will start. Karana Balava will be in effect upto 09:14 AM, after which Kaulava will effect upto 09:16 PM, after which Taitila commence Moon will transit over Leo.

Sunrise: 07:14

Sunset: 17:52

Tithi: Krishna Chaturthi (upto 09:14 AM ), Panchami

Nakshatra: Purva Phalguni (upto 10:38 AM), Uttara Phalguni

Yoga Shobhana (upto 02:07 PM), Atiganda

Karana Balava (upto 09:14 AM), Kaulava (upto 09:16 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:54 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:19 PM to 03:02 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:53 AM to 11:13 AM

Moon sign Leo (upto 04:48 PM), Virgo

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Upto 04:48 PM: Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces, After 04:48 PM: Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn (Upto 04:48 PM), Aquarius (After 04:48 PM)

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477