Panchang January 23: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Panchami of Krishna Paksha upto 09:12 AM after which Shashthi will start. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect upto 11:09 AM after which Hasta will start. Atiganda Yoga will be in effect upto 12:50 PM after which Sukarma will start. Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 09:12 AM, after which Garaja will effect upto 09:01 PM, after which Vanija commence Moon will transit over Virgo.
Sunrise: 07:13
Sunset: 17:53
Tithi: Krishna Panchami (upto 09:12 AM), Shashthi
Nakshatra: Uttara Phalguni (upto 11:09 AM), Hasta
Yoga Atiganda (upto 12:50 PM), Sukarma
Karana Taitila (upto 09:12 AM), Garaja (upto 09:01 PM), Vanija
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:54 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:20 PM to 03:02 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:33 PM to 05:53 PM
Moon sign Virgo
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
