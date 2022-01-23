Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang January 23: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for January 23 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Panchami of Krishna Paksha upto 09:12 AM after which Shashthi will start.HT-Photo
Published on Jan 23, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Panchami of Krishna Paksha upto 09:12 AM after which Shashthi will start. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect upto 11:09 AM after which Hasta will start. Atiganda Yoga will be in effect upto 12:50 PM after which Sukarma will start. Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 09:12 AM, after which Garaja will effect upto 09:01 PM, after which Vanija commence Moon will transit over Virgo.

Sunrise: 07:13

Sunset: 17:53 

Tithi: Krishna Panchami (upto 09:12 AM), Shashthi

 Nakshatra: Uttara Phalguni (upto 11:09 AM), Hasta

 Yoga Atiganda (upto 12:50 PM), Sukarma

Karana Taitila (upto 09:12 AM), Garaja (upto 09:01 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:54 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:20 PM to 03:02 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:33 PM to 05:53 PM

Moon sign Virgo

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

