Panchang January 23: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for January 23 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Panchami of Krishna Paksha upto 09:12 AM after which Shashthi will start. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect upto 11:09 AM after which Hasta will start. Atiganda Yoga will be in effect upto 12:50 PM after which Sukarma will start. Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 09:12 AM, after which Garaja will effect upto 09:01 PM, after which Vanija commence Moon will transit over Virgo.
Sunrise: 07:13
Sunset: 17:53
Tithi: Krishna Panchami (upto 09:12 AM), Shashthi
Nakshatra: Uttara Phalguni (upto 11:09 AM), Hasta
Yoga Atiganda (upto 12:50 PM), Sukarma
Karana Taitila (upto 09:12 AM), Garaja (upto 09:01 PM), Vanija
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:54 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:20 PM to 03:02 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:33 PM to 05:53 PM
Moon sign Virgo
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
