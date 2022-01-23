Panchang January 23: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Panchami of Krishna Paksha upto 09:12 AM after which Shashthi will start. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect upto 11:09 AM after which Hasta will start. Atiganda Yoga will be in effect upto 12:50 PM after which Sukarma will start. Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 09:12 AM, after which Garaja will effect upto 09:01 PM, after which Vanija commence Moon will transit over Virgo.

Sunrise: 07:13

Sunset: 17:53

Tithi: Krishna Panchami (upto 09:12 AM), Shashthi

Nakshatra: Uttara Phalguni (upto 11:09 AM), Hasta

Yoga Atiganda (upto 12:50 PM), Sukarma

Karana Taitila (upto 09:12 AM), Garaja (upto 09:01 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:54 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:20 PM to 03:02 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:33 PM to 05:53 PM

Moon sign Virgo

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477