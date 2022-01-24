Panchang January 24: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Shashthi of Krishna Paksha. Hasta Nakshatra will be in effect upto 11:15 AM. Sukarma Yoga will be in effect upto 11:12 AM after which Indra will Chitra. Vanija Karana will be in effect upto 08:43 AM after which Vishti will be in effect upto 08:19 PM and after which Moon will transit over Virgo.
Sunrise: 07:13
Sunset: 17:54
Tithi: Krishna Shashthi (upto 08:43 AM), Saptami
Nakshatra: Hasta (upto 11:15 AM), Chitra
Yoga Sukarma (upto 11:12 AM), Dhriti
Karana Vanija (upto 08:43 AM), Vishti (upto 08:19 PM), Bava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:55 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:20 PM to 03:03 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:33 AM to 09:53 AM
Moon sign Virgo
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
