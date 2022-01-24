Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang January 24: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for January 24 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Shashthi of Krishna Paksha. Hasta Nakshatra will be in effect upto 11:15 AM.
Published on Jan 24, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Shashthi of Krishna Paksha. Hasta Nakshatra will be in effect upto 11:15 AM. Sukarma Yoga will be in effect upto 11:12 AM after which Indra will Chitra. Vanija Karana will be in effect upto 08:43 AM after which Vishti will be in effect upto 08:19 PM and after which Moon will transit over Virgo.

Sunrise: 07:13 

Sunset: 17:54 

Tithi: Krishna Shashthi (upto 08:43 AM), Saptami 

Nakshatra: Hasta (upto 11:15 AM), Chitra 

Yoga Sukarma (upto 11:12 AM), Dhriti

Karana Vanija (upto 08:43 AM), Vishti (upto 08:19 PM), Bava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:55 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:20 PM to 03:03 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:33 AM to 09:53 AM

Moon sign Virgo

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius 

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

