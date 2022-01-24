Panchang January 24: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Shashthi of Krishna Paksha. Hasta Nakshatra will be in effect upto 11:15 AM. Sukarma Yoga will be in effect upto 11:12 AM after which Indra will Chitra. Vanija Karana will be in effect upto 08:43 AM after which Vishti will be in effect upto 08:19 PM and after which Moon will transit over Virgo.

Sunrise: 07:13

Sunset: 17:54

Tithi: Krishna Shashthi (upto 08:43 AM), Saptami

Nakshatra: Hasta (upto 11:15 AM), Chitra

Yoga Sukarma (upto 11:12 AM), Dhriti

Karana Vanija (upto 08:43 AM), Vishti (upto 08:19 PM), Bava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:55 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:20 PM to 03:03 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:33 AM to 09:53 AM

Moon sign Virgo

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477