Panchang January 24: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for January 24 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Shashthi of Krishna Paksha. Hasta Nakshatra will be in effect upto 11:15 AM. Sukarma Yoga will be in effect upto 11:12 AM after which Indra will Chitra. Vanija Karana will be in effect upto 08:43 AM after which Vishti will be in effect upto 08:19 PM and after which Moon will transit over Virgo.
Sunrise: 07:13
Sunset: 17:54
Tithi: Krishna Shashthi (upto 08:43 AM), Saptami
Nakshatra: Hasta (upto 11:15 AM), Chitra
Yoga Sukarma (upto 11:12 AM), Dhriti
Karana Vanija (upto 08:43 AM), Vishti (upto 08:19 PM), Bava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:55 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:20 PM to 03:03 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:33 AM to 09:53 AM
Moon sign Virgo
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
