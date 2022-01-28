Panchang January 28: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha. Jyeshtha Nakshatra will be in effect. Dhruva Yoga will be in effect upto 09:41 PM after which Vyaghata will start . Bava Karana will be in effect upto 12:58 PM after which Balava will be in effect upto 11:35 PM, after which Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Scorpio.
Sunrise: 07:11
Sunset: 17:57
Tithi: Krishna Ekadashi (upto 11:35 PM)
Nakshatra: Jyeshtha
Yoga Dhruva (upto 09:41 PM), Vyaghata
Karana Bava (upto 12:58 PM), Balava (upto 11:35 PM), Kaulava
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:56 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:22 PM to 03:05 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:13 AM to 12:34 PM
Moon sign Scorpio
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Aries
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
