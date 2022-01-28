Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang January 28: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for January 28 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dashami of Krishna Paksha
Published on Jan 28, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha. Jyeshtha Nakshatra will be in effect. Dhruva Yoga will be in effect upto 09:41 PM after which Vyaghata will start . Bava Karana will be in effect upto 12:58 PM after which Balava will be in effect upto 11:35 PM, after which Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Scorpio.

 

Sunrise: 07:11

Sunset: 17:57 

Tithi: Krishna Ekadashi (upto 11:35 PM) 

Nakshatra: Jyeshtha

 Yoga Dhruva (upto 09:41 PM), Vyaghata

Karana Bava (upto 12:58 PM), Balava (upto 11:35 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:56 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:22 PM to 03:05 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:13 AM to 12:34 PM

Moon sign Scorpio

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Aries

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

