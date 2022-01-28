Panchang January 28: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha. Jyeshtha Nakshatra will be in effect. Dhruva Yoga will be in effect upto 09:41 PM after which Vyaghata will start . Bava Karana will be in effect upto 12:58 PM after which Balava will be in effect upto 11:35 PM, after which Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Scorpio.

Sunrise: 07:11

Sunset: 17:57

Tithi: Krishna Ekadashi (upto 11:35 PM)

Nakshatra: Jyeshtha

Yoga Dhruva (upto 09:41 PM), Vyaghata

Karana Bava (upto 12:58 PM), Balava (upto 11:35 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:56 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:22 PM to 03:05 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:13 AM to 12:34 PM

Moon sign Scorpio

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Aries

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477