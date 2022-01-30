Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang January 30: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang January 30: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for January 30 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 01:40 PM.
Published on Jan 30, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 01:40 PM. Vishakha Nakshatra will be in effect. Dhriti Yoga will be in effect upto 09:50 PM after which Shula will start. Kaulava Balava will be in effect upto 01:40 PM after which Kaulava will be in effect, after which Moon will transit over Libra.

Sunrise: 07:13 

Sunset: 17:34 

Tithi: Krishna Paksha Ekadashi (upto 01:40 PM), Dwadashi 

Nakshatra: Vishakha 

Yoga Dhriti (upto 09:50 PM), Shula

Karana Balava (upto 01:40 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:03 PM to 12:44 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:07 PM to 02:49 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:41 PM to 02:59 PM

Moon sign Libra (upto 07:08 PM), Scorpio

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Pisces 

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs hindu calendar astrology
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Beating Retreat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP