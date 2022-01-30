Panchang January 30: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 01:40 PM. Vishakha Nakshatra will be in effect. Dhriti Yoga will be in effect upto 09:50 PM after which Shula will start. Kaulava Balava will be in effect upto 01:40 PM after which Kaulava will be in effect, after which Moon will transit over Libra.

Sunrise: 07:13

Sunset: 17:34

Tithi: Krishna Paksha Ekadashi (upto 01:40 PM), Dwadashi

Nakshatra: Vishakha

Yoga Dhriti (upto 09:50 PM), Shula

Karana Balava (upto 01:40 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:03 PM to 12:44 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:07 PM to 02:49 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:41 PM to 02:59 PM

Moon sign Libra (upto 07:08 PM), Scorpio

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Pisces

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

