Panchang January 30: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for January 30 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 01:40 PM.
Published on Jan 30, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 01:40 PM. Vishakha Nakshatra will be in effect. Dhriti Yoga will be in effect upto 09:50 PM after which Shula will start. Kaulava Balava will be in effect upto 01:40 PM after which Kaulava will be in effect, after which Moon will transit over Libra.

Sunrise: 07:13 

Sunset: 17:34 

Tithi: Krishna Paksha Ekadashi (upto 01:40 PM), Dwadashi 

Nakshatra: Vishakha 

Yoga Dhriti (upto 09:50 PM), Shula

Karana Balava (upto 01:40 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:03 PM to 12:44 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:07 PM to 02:49 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:41 PM to 02:59 PM

Moon sign Libra (upto 07:08 PM), Scorpio

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Pisces 

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

Sunday, January 30, 2022
