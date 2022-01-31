Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang January 31: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang January 31: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for January 31 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha upto 02:18 PM after which Amavasya will start.
Published on Jan 31, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha upto 02:18 PM after which Amavasya will start. Uttara Ashadha will be in effect after which Shravana will start.  Vajra Yoga will be in effect upto 10:26 AM after which Siddhi will start . Shakuni Karana will be in effect upto 02:18 PM after which Chatushpada will commence Moon will transit over Capricorn.

Sunrise: 07:10

 Sunset: 17:59

 Tithi: Krishna Chaturdashi (upto 02:18 PM), Amavasya

 Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha (upto 09:57 PM), Shravana 

Yoga Vajra (upto 10:26 AM), Siddhi

Karana Shakuni (upto 02:18 PM), Chatushpada

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:56 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:23 PM to 03:06 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:31 AM to 09:52 AM

Moon sign Capricorn

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology hindu calendar
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP