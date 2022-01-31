Panchang January 31: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha upto 02:18 PM after which Amavasya will start. Uttara Ashadha will be in effect after which Shravana will start. Vajra Yoga will be in effect upto 10:26 AM after which Siddhi will start . Shakuni Karana will be in effect upto 02:18 PM after which Chatushpada will commence Moon will transit over Capricorn.

Sunrise: 07:10

Sunset: 17:59

Tithi: Krishna Chaturdashi (upto 02:18 PM), Amavasya

Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha (upto 09:57 PM), Shravana

Yoga Vajra (upto 10:26 AM), Siddhi

Karana Shakuni (upto 02:18 PM), Chatushpada

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:56 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:23 PM to 03:06 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:31 AM to 09:52 AM

Moon sign Capricorn

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477