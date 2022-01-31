Panchang January 31: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for January 31 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha upto 02:18 PM after which Amavasya will start. Uttara Ashadha will be in effect after which Shravana will start. Vajra Yoga will be in effect upto 10:26 AM after which Siddhi will start . Shakuni Karana will be in effect upto 02:18 PM after which Chatushpada will commence Moon will transit over Capricorn.
Sunrise: 07:10
Sunset: 17:59
Tithi: Krishna Chaturdashi (upto 02:18 PM), Amavasya
Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha (upto 09:57 PM), Shravana
Yoga Vajra (upto 10:26 AM), Siddhi
Karana Shakuni (upto 02:18 PM), Chatushpada
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:56 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:23 PM to 03:06 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:31 AM to 09:52 AM
Moon sign Capricorn
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
