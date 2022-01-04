Panchang January 4: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for January 4 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwitiya Shukla. Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:57 AM after which Shravana will start. Harshana will be in effect upto 09:38 PM after which Taitila will start. Kaulava Karana will be in effect upto 05:19 PM, after which Taitila commence Moon will transit over Capricorn.
Sunrise: 07:15
Sunset: 17:38
Tithi: Shukla Dwitiya (upto 05:19 PM), Tritiya
Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha (upto 10:57 AM), Shravana
Yoga Harshana (upto 09:38 PM), Vajra
Karana Kaulava (upto 05:19 PM), Taitila
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:05 PM to 12:47 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:10 PM to 02:51 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:02 PM to 04:20 PM
Moon sign Capricorn
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
