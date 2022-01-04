Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang January 4: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Panchang January 4: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for January 4 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwitiya Shukla. Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:57 AM after which Shravana will start.
Published on Jan 04, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Dwitiya Shukla. Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:57 AM after which Shravana will start. Harshana will be in effect upto 09:38 PM after which Taitila will start. Kaulava Karana will be in effect upto 05:19 PM, after which Taitila commence Moon will transit over Capricorn.

Sunrise: 07:15 

Sunset: 17:38 

Tithi: Shukla Dwitiya (upto 05:19 PM), Tritiya 

Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha (upto 10:57 AM), Shravana 

Yoga Harshana (upto 09:38 PM), Vajra

Karana Kaulava (upto 05:19 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:05 PM to 12:47 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:10 PM to 02:51 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:02 PM to 04:20 PM

Moon sign Capricorn

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

Tuesday, January 04, 2022
