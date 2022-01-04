Panchang January 4: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Dwitiya Shukla. Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:57 AM after which Shravana will start. Harshana will be in effect upto 09:38 PM after which Taitila will start. Kaulava Karana will be in effect upto 05:19 PM, after which Taitila commence Moon will transit over Capricorn.

Sunrise: 07:15

Sunset: 17:38

Tithi: Shukla Dwitiya (upto 05:19 PM), Tritiya

Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha (upto 10:57 AM), Shravana

Yoga Harshana (upto 09:38 PM), Vajra

Karana Kaulava (upto 05:19 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:05 PM to 12:47 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:10 PM to 02:51 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:02 PM to 04:20 PM

Moon sign Capricorn

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

