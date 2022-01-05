Panchang January 5: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Tritiya of Shukla Paksha upto 02:34 PM after which Chaturthi will start. Shravana Nakshatra will be in effect upto 08:46 AM after which Dhanishtha will start. Vajra Yoga will be in effect upto 6:15 PM after which Siddhi will start. Garaja Karana will be in effect upto 02:34 PM, after which Vanija commence Moon will transit over Capricorn.
Sunrise: 07:15
Sunset: 17:38
Tithi: Shukla Tritiya (upto 02:34 PM), Chaturthi
Nakshatra: Shravana (upto 08:46 AM), Dhanishtha
Yoga Vajra (upto 6:15 PM), Siddhi
Karana Garaja (upto 02:34 PM), Vanija
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 02:10 PM to 02:52 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:27 PM to 01:44 PM
Moon sign Capricorn (upto 07:54 PM), Aquarius
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Upto 07:54 PM: Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini (upto 07:54 PM)
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +91991009477