Panchang January 5: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for January 5 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Tritiya of Shukla Paksha upto 02:34 PM after which Chaturthi will start.
Published on Jan 05, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Tritiya of  Shukla Paksha upto 02:34 PM after which Chaturthi will start. Shravana Nakshatra will be in effect upto 08:46 AM after which Dhanishtha will start. Vajra Yoga will be in effect upto 6:15 PM after which Siddhi will start. Garaja Karana will be in effect upto 02:34 PM, after which Vanija commence Moon will transit over Capricorn.

Sunrise: 07:15 

Sunset: 17:38 

Tithi: Shukla Tritiya (upto 02:34 PM), Chaturthi 

Nakshatra: Shravana (upto 08:46 AM), Dhanishtha 

Yoga Vajra (upto 6:15 PM), Siddhi

Karana Garaja (upto 02:34 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:10 PM to 02:52 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:27 PM to 01:44 PM

Moon sign Capricorn (upto 07:54 PM), Aquarius

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Upto 07:54 PM: Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini (upto 07:54 PM)

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

