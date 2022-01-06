Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang January 6: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for January 6 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Astrology-study-of-thToday is Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha upto 12:29 PM after which Panchami will start.
Published on Jan 06, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha upto 12:29 PM after which Panchami will start. Shatabhisha Nakshatra will be in effect. Vajra Yoga will be in effect upto 03:25 PM after which Vyatipata  will start. Vishti Karana will be in effect upto 12:29 PM, after which Bava cast its effect upto 11:43 PM , after which Balava will commence Moon will transit over Aquarius.

Sunrise: 07:15

 Sunset: 17:39 

Tithi: Shukla Chaturthi (upto 12:29 PM), Panchami

 Nakshatra: Shatabhisha 

Yoga Siddh (upto 03:25 PM), Vyatipata

Karana Vishti (upto 12:29 PM), Bava (upto 11:43 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:06 PM to 12:48 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:11 PM to 02:53 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:45 PM to 03:03 PM

Moon sign Aquarius

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

