Panchang January 7: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Panchami of Shukla Paksha upto 11:10 AM after which Shashthi will start. Purva Nakshatra will be in effect. Vyatipata Yoga will be in effect upto 01:12 PM after which Variyana will start. Balava Karana will be in effect upto 11:10 AM, after which Kaulava cast its effect upto 10:49 PM , after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Aquarius.

Sunrise: 07:15

Sunset: 17:40

Tithi: Shukla Panchami (upto 11:10 AM), Shashthi

Nakshatra: Purva Bhadrapada

Yoga Vyatipata (upto 01:12 PM), Variyana

Karana Balava (upto 11:10 AM), Kaulava (upto 10:49 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:07 PM to 12:48 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:12 PM to 02:53 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:09 AM to 12:27 PM

Moon sign Aquarius

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

