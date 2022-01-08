Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang January 8: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Panchang January 8: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for January 8 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Shashthi of Shukla Paksha upto 10:42 AM after which Saptami will start.
Published on Jan 08, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Shashthi of Shukla Paksha upto 10:42 AM after which Saptami will start. Uttara Nakshatra will be in effect. Variyana Yoga will be in effect upto 11:41 AM after which Parigha will start. Taiti Karana will be in effect upto 10:42 AM, after which Garaja cast its effect upto 10:49 PM , after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Pisces.

Sunrise: 07:15

 Sunset: 17:41 

Tithi: Shukla Shashthi (upto 10:42 AM), Saptami

 Nakshatra: Uttara Bhadrapada

 Yoga Variyana (upto 11:41 AM), Parigha

Karana Taitila (upto 10:42 AM), Garaja (upto 10:49 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:07 PM to 12:49 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:12 PM to 02:54 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:52 AM to 11:10 AM

Moon sign Pisces

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Leo

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

