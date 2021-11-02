Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang, November 2: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang, November 2: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for November 2 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwadashi of Krishan Paksha until 11:31 pm after which Trayodashi will start.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 10:15 AM IST
By Neeraj Dhankher

Today is Dwadashi of Krishan Paksha until 11:31 pm after which Trayodashi will start. Nakshatra Uttara Phalguni will be in effect upto 11:44 pm after which Hasta will be in effect the whole day. Vaidhriti Yoga to remain the whole day. Karan Taitila will cast its effect till 11:31 pm after which Garaja will start. Moon will transit over Virgo.

 

Sunrise 6:34 AM

Sunset 5:35 PM

Moonrise 4:34 AM (Nov 03)

Moonset 4:08 PM

Tithi Dwadashi (upto 11:31 AM), Trayodashi

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Uttara Phalguni (upto 11:44 AM), Hasta

Yoga Vaidhriti (upto 06:14 PM), Vishkambha

Karana Taitila (upto 11:31 AM), Garaja (upto 10:20 PM)

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:42 AM to 12:26 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:55 PM to 02:39 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:50 PM to 04:12 PM

Moon sign Virgo

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
astrology sun signs hindu calendar
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Panchang, November 1: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang, October 31: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang, October 30: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang, October 29: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP