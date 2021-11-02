Panchang, November 2: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Dwadashi of Krishan Paksha until 11:31 pm after which Trayodashi will start. Nakshatra Uttara Phalguni will be in effect upto 11:44 pm after which Hasta will be in effect the whole day. Vaidhriti Yoga to remain the whole day. Karan Taitila will cast its effect till 11:31 pm after which Garaja will start. Moon will transit over Virgo.
Sunrise 6:34 AM
Sunset 5:35 PM
Moonrise 4:34 AM (Nov 03)
Moonset 4:08 PM
Tithi Dwadashi (upto 11:31 AM), Trayodashi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Uttara Phalguni (upto 11:44 AM), Hasta
Yoga Vaidhriti (upto 06:14 PM), Vishkambha
Karana Taitila (upto 11:31 AM), Garaja (upto 10:20 PM)
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:42 AM to 12:26 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:55 PM to 02:39 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:50 PM to 04:12 PM
Moon sign Virgo
Sun sign Libra
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
