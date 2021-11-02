Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang, November 2: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang, November 2: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for November 2 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwadashi of Krishan Paksha until 11:31 pm after which Trayodashi will start.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 10:15 AM IST
By Neeraj Dhankher

Today is Dwadashi of Krishan Paksha until 11:31 pm after which Trayodashi will start. Nakshatra Uttara Phalguni will be in effect upto 11:44 pm after which Hasta will be in effect the whole day. Vaidhriti Yoga to remain the whole day. Karan Taitila will cast its effect till 11:31 pm after which Garaja will start. Moon will transit over Virgo.

 

Sunrise 6:34 AM

Sunset 5:35 PM

Moonrise 4:34 AM (Nov 03)

Moonset 4:08 PM

Tithi Dwadashi (upto 11:31 AM), Trayodashi

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Uttara Phalguni (upto 11:44 AM), Hasta

Yoga Vaidhriti (upto 06:14 PM), Vishkambha

Karana Taitila (upto 11:31 AM), Garaja (upto 10:20 PM)

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:42 AM to 12:26 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:55 PM to 02:39 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:50 PM to 04:12 PM

Moon sign Virgo

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

Tuesday, November 02, 2021
