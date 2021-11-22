Panchang November 22: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Tritiya of Krishna Paksha. Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 10:44 AM after which Ardra Ashadha. Karana Vanija will cast its effect till 09:07 AM, after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Gemini.
Sunrise 6:49 AM
Sunset 5:25 PM
Moonrise 7:35 PM
Moonset 9:18 AM
Tithi Tritiya (upto 10:26 PM)
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Mrigashirsha (upto 10:44 AM), Ardra
Yoga Shubha
Karana Vanija (upto 09:07 AM), Vishti (upto 10:26 PM), Bava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:46 AM to 12:28 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:35 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:09 AM to 09:28 AM
Moon sign Gemini
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn
Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
