Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang November 22: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang November 22: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for November 22 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Tritiya of Krishna Paksha.
Published on Nov 22, 2021 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Tritiya of Krishna Paksha. Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 10:44 AM after which Ardra Ashadha. Karana Vanija will cast its effect till 09:07 AM, after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Gemini.

Sunrise 6:49 AM

Sunset 5:25 PM

Moonrise 7:35 PM

Moonset 9:18 AM

Tithi Tritiya (upto 10:26 PM)

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Mrigashirsha (upto 10:44 AM), Ardra

Yoga Shubha

Karana Vanija (upto 09:07 AM), Vishti (upto 10:26 PM), Bava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:46 AM to 12:28 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:35 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:09 AM to 09:28 AM

Moon sign Gemini

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology hindu calendar
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP