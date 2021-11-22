Panchang November 22: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for November 22 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Tritiya of Krishna Paksha. Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 10:44 AM after which Ardra Ashadha. Karana Vanija will cast its effect till 09:07 AM, after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Gemini.
Sunrise 6:49 AM
Sunset 5:25 PM
Moonrise 7:35 PM
Moonset 9:18 AM
Tithi Tritiya (upto 10:26 PM)
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Mrigashirsha (upto 10:44 AM), Ardra
Yoga Shubha
Karana Vanija (upto 09:07 AM), Vishti (upto 10:26 PM), Bava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:46 AM to 12:28 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:35 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:09 AM to 09:28 AM
Moon sign Gemini
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn
Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
