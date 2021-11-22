Panchang November 22: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Tritiya of Krishna Paksha. Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 10:44 AM after which Ardra Ashadha. Karana Vanija will cast its effect till 09:07 AM, after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Gemini.

Sunrise 6:49 AM

Sunset 5:25 PM

Moonrise 7:35 PM

Moonset 9:18 AM

Tithi Tritiya (upto 10:26 PM)

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Mrigashirsha (upto 10:44 AM), Ardra

Yoga Shubha

Karana Vanija (upto 09:07 AM), Vishti (upto 10:26 PM), Bava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:46 AM to 12:28 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:35 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:09 AM to 09:28 AM

Moon sign Gemini

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779