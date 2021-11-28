Panchang November 28: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Navami of Krishna Paksha. Karana Taitila will cast its effect till 05:51 PM, after which Garaja will start. Leo moon sign will be in effect after which it transits over Capricorn.

Sunrise 6:54 AM

Sunset 5:24 PM

Moonrise 01:13 AM (Nov 29)

Moonset 1:31 PM

Tithi Navami

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Purva Phalguni

Yoga Vishkambha

Karana Taitila (upto 05:51 PM), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:48 AM to 12:30 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:54 PM to 02:36 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:05 PM to 05:24 PM

Moon sign Leo

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

