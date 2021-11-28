Panchang November 28: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Navami of Krishna Paksha. Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect . Karana Taitila will cast its effect till 05:51 PM after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Leo.
Sunrise 6:54 AM
Sunset 5:24 PM
Moonrise 01:13 AM (Nov 29)
Moonset 1:31 PM
Tithi Navami
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Purva Phalguni
Yoga Vishkambha
Karana Taitila (upto 05:51 PM), Garaja
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:48 AM to 12:30 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:54 PM to 02:36 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:05 PM to 05:24 PM
Moon sign Leo
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
