Panchang November 28: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for November 28 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Navami of Krishna Paksha.
Published on Nov 28, 2021 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Navami of Krishna Paksha. Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect .  Karana Taitila  will cast its effect till 05:51 PM after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Leo.

Sunrise 6:54 AM

Sunset 5:24 PM

Moonrise 01:13 AM (Nov 29)

Moonset 1:31 PM

Tithi Navami

Paksha Krishna

Nakshatra Purva Phalguni

Yoga Vishkambha

Karana Taitila (upto 05:51 PM), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:48 AM to 12:30 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:54 PM to 02:36 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:05 PM to 05:24 PM

Moon sign Leo

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

