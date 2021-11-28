Panchang November 28: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for November 28 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Navami of Krishna Paksha. Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect . Karana Taitila will cast its effect till 05:51 PM after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Leo.
Sunrise 6:54 AM
Sunset 5:24 PM
Moonrise 01:13 AM (Nov 29)
Moonset 1:31 PM
Tithi Navami
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Purva Phalguni
Yoga Vishkambha
Karana Taitila (upto 05:51 PM), Garaja
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:48 AM to 12:30 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:54 PM to 02:36 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:05 PM to 05:24 PM
Moon sign Leo
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +919910094779