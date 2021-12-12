Untitled StPanchang December 12: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhory

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang for December 12 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Navami of Shukla Paksha upto 08:02 PM.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Navami of Shukla Paksha upto 08:02 PM. Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect upto 12:00 PM. Karana Balava will cast its effect till 07:32 AM, after which Kaulava will cast its effect till upto 08:02 PM, after which Moon will transit over Pisces.

Sunrise: 07:04 

Sunset: 17:25 

Tithi: Shukla Paksha Navami (upto 08:02 PM), Dashami 

Nakshatra: Uttara Bhadrapada (upto 12:00 PM), Revati 

Yoga Vyatipata

Karana Balava (upto 07:32 AM), Kaulava (upto 08:02 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:54 AM to 12:36 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:58 PM to 02:40 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:08 PM to 05:25 PM

Moon sign Pisces

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, LIbra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Leo 

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

