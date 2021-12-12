Untitled StPanchang December 12: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhory
- Panchang for December 12 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Navami of Shukla Paksha upto 08:02 PM. Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect upto 12:00 PM. Karana Balava will cast its effect till 07:32 AM, after which Kaulava will cast its effect till upto 08:02 PM, after which Moon will transit over Pisces.
Sunrise: 07:04
Sunset: 17:25
Tithi: Shukla Paksha Navami (upto 08:02 PM), Dashami
Nakshatra: Uttara Bhadrapada (upto 12:00 PM), Revati
Yoga Vyatipata
Karana Balava (upto 07:32 AM), Kaulava (upto 08:02 PM), Taitila
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:54 AM to 12:36 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:58 PM to 02:40 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:08 PM to 05:25 PM
Moon sign Pisces
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, LIbra, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Leo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +919910094779