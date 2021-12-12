Untitled StPanchang December 12: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhory

Today is Navami of Shukla Paksha upto 08:02 PM. Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect upto 12:00 PM. Karana Balava will cast its effect till 07:32 AM, after which Kaulava will cast its effect till upto 08:02 PM, after which Moon will transit over Pisces.

Sunrise: 07:04

Sunset: 17:25

Tithi: Shukla Paksha Navami (upto 08:02 PM), Dashami

Nakshatra: Uttara Bhadrapada (upto 12:00 PM), Revati

Yoga Vyatipata

Karana Balava (upto 07:32 AM), Kaulava (upto 08:02 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:54 AM to 12:36 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:58 PM to 02:40 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:08 PM to 05:25 PM

Moon sign Pisces

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, LIbra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Leo

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

