What does Vastu say about the direction of the balcony in your house

For any house, the balcony is considered as the main entrance for energy. It is essential for the beauty, ventilation and light of a house. Even if it is a small home then also there should be a small balcony. It will allow positive energy to come in. It is advised to have a balcony on the basis of its entrance. Also, it would be best to have as much open space as possible in a home.

Balcony brings positive energy to your house

We continuously get clean air and sunlight through the balcony and if the balcony is made keeping in view the Vastu, it can give beneficial results. However, if there is a Vastu-dosh then it invites problems and difficulties in one’s life.

The balcony is a good substitute for an open space in your home that brings positive energy and if it is built in the correct direction it always prevents you from the Vastu-dosh.

If you want the positive energy to flow in your home then you must follow these tips by the Vastu experts for your balcony.

In recent times, it is very difficult or at times impossible to have an open space in a home and hence it becomes essential to have a balcony in your home. Everybody wishes to have a balcony where they could spend a peaceful time in the morning and evening. But do you know Vastu-dosh is also associated with the balcony. Yes, it is true that Vastu holds importance for the balcony and if it is followed it could lead to a peaceful abode.

Correct direction of the Balcony according to Vastu:

According to Vastu-shastra, if your house is facing East then the balcony should be in the East or North direction

West facing house should have the balcony in either North or West direction

North facing house should have a balcony in either East or North direction

South facing house should have a balcony in East or South direction