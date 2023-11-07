Want to your Chinese Horoscope predictions? These are the luckiest signs this week from November 6-12, 2023

The energy for this week, from November 6 to 12, 2023, brings important choices and intuitive insights for all of us. It's a week where you can decide between pursuing your individual dreams or contributing to communal happiness, depending on your values and motivations. Let's now explore the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign during this week.

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

The week ahead for Rats is a mixed bag. It begins pleasantly and is fulfilling. You may even spend it with your favourite person or pet. However, as the week progresses, you might face some stressors. Don't worry, as things will improve towards the weekend.

Love Advice for November 6: In your love life, you are encouraged to think practically. If you're in a relationship, consider whether your partner aligns with your long-term goals and values.

Friendship Tip for November 7: Take some time for yourself and your personal needs. You might benefit from limiting your social interactions this week.

Career Guidance for November 11: In your work life, it's better to take things at a slower pace. Don't stress over minor details; they will work themselves out in the coming weeks.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

For Oxen, the energy this week encourages self-reflection. It's a good time to address emotional issues and consider seeking therapy or group therapy to understand your emotions better.

Love Insight for November 6: Remind yourself of your self-worth in your romantic relationships, and don't let anyone diminish your value.

Friendship Day on November 8: Make changes in your inner circle and avoid toxic relationships. By doing so, you open up opportunities for new, positive friendships.

Career Advice for November 12: If you're contemplating a job change or more responsibilities at work, this is the time to seriously consider your options. Your talents need room to shine.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

The energy this week encourages you to pay attention to how family and peers affect their finances. Be mindful of saving for important goals rather than spending on pleasing others.

Love Tip for November 9: Trust your instincts in matters of the heart. They will guide you in choosing the right people and ideas to improve your love life.

Friendship Day on November 10: Even if you can't spend much time with friends this week, your bonds remain strong. Share your celebratory moments to keep your friendships vibrant.

Career Advice for November 12: Trust your intuition in career decisions. There are various ways to achieve your goals, and don't let anyone undermine your authority.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

For Rabbits, the week ahead offers rest and relaxation. It's a great time to focus on self-care and spend quality time with loved ones. You can even invite others to join you in some quality time.

Love Wisdom for November 12: In matters of love, value your worth and avoid compromising on important aspects of your relationships. Red flags should not be ignored.

Friendship Day on November 12: Embrace your creativity and engage in activities that promise extraordinary experiences. Consider revisiting abandoned hobbies.

Career Day on November 12: If you have uncertainties about your career or friendships, journal your thoughts and feelings to gain clarity and make the right choices.

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Dragons, the energy this week is here to open your heart wide and bless you with something potent. Be receptive, and you will soon see the benefits in the coming weeks. If you're hopelessly in love with someone, a wish may also come true this week.

Love Day for November 10: Let love heal your heart and bring beauty into your life. Trust your intuition, and allow your crush or significant other to help you step out of your comfort zone in some way.

Friendship Day for November 11: Some of you will benefit from letting your workmates and your friends' circle overlap this week. A gathering can lead to good ideas and inspiration.

Career Day for November 12: Take it a little easy in your career this week. A sedentary pace with an eye on adaptations will be more helpful than making rushed decisions.

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Your patience will be tested this week, but you have the strength to pass this challenge. A slower pace will benefit both your career and athletic goals.

Love Day for November 11: In love, avoid comparing your relationship to others. Appearances can be deceiving, especially on social media. Focus on your unique #couplegoals and know what's right for your situation.

Friendship Day for November 12: Your friends will bring you joy this week. Don't miss out on social activities. Let the universe surprise you with extraordinary experiences.

Career Day for November 9: The energy this week is good for career rituals or money manifestations. You can use practices like candle magic or work with plants for quick manifestations.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horses, if you've been eager to start something new or embark on an adventure, this week's energy is perfect for that. Allow yourself to embrace this auspicious force, and even fear won't stop you.

Love Day for November 10: The energy this week is also good for finding closure in your love life and for cord-cutting rituals. If you're single, consider trying something different in your romantic life.

Friendship Day for November 6: If you haven't found your close-knit group yet, have faith. The universe is aligning to lead you to the right people. It's better to have a small circle than allow toxic people into your life.

Career Day for November 7: Sometimes, it's beneficial to go against the crowd, especially if it means avoiding mistreating others in the name of social hierarchies. Journal your thoughts to understand yourself better.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

For Goats, the energy this week is sweet and relaxing. You'll benefit more from focusing on your relationships and spending quality time with loved ones rather than prioritizing productivity.

Love Day for November 8: In matters of the heart, follow your heart, even if others ridicule you. This will help you make genuine connections with those who bring joy and peace to your life.

Friendship Day for November 9: Be open to receiving messages from the beyond this week, whether through signs or unexpected ways. This can be especially true for those who have recently lost someone dear.

Career Day for November 11: Your love life and career may intertwine. Pay attention, as you might find your significant other at work or even start a business together.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Now is the time to make decisions about your future and set a path for yourself in at least one aspect of life. Don't wait until January 2024 to set your resolutions, as the energy is more auspicious now.

Love Day for November 12: Kindness and selflessness will serve you well in your romantic life. You might even meet someone special while volunteering. Seize those opportunities!

Friendship Day for November 12: The energy this week is also good for finding clarity about past painful experiences. Journal your thoughts and feelings, even if they stir emotions, to rise stronger.

Career Day for November 11: In your work life, focus on collective efforts and teamwork. Be a helpful team player, and you'll invite blessings and support your way.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Roosters, you have plenty of options in front of you this week, particularly when it comes to entertainment and pleasurable activities. Don't let work overwhelm you and spoil your adventures.

Love Days for November 8 & 9: You're encouraged to be discerning about who you allow into your romantic life. Recognize the green flags and red flags to avoid being deceived.

Friendship Day for November 7: Engage with new ideas and people who bring interesting conversations. This will provide solutions and inspiration for your future.

Career Day for November 6: The energy this week is more contemplative and solitary in your career. Trust your instincts and stay on your path, as the results will become evident.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Dogs, your intuition will be strong this week. Don't disregard the insights you receive. Some of you can make significant career progress by following those intuitive nudges.

Love Day for November 6: You're encouraged to step out of your comfort zone in your love life. Even if you're in a relationship, complacency can harm your connection.

Friendship Day for November 7: Your luck is strong this week in personal affairs. Whether it's enhancing your self-esteem or expanding your social network, have faith in the blessings available to you.

Career Day for November 9: In your work life, be more compassionate about others' paces and learning styles. Avoid hasty judgments, as this mindset will bring clarity and wisdom as you progress.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pigs, if you've accumulated good deeds over the years, karma is on your side. The universe will bless you like never before and may even shield you from negativity. A gratitude ritual can help you tap into this positive energy.

Love Day for November 10: If you're getting married this week, congratulations! It's an auspicious time. If not, focus on deepening your connection with someone special.

Friendship Day for November 9: Trust your instincts in social settings, and be open to receiving messages in unexpected ways. Your manifestation powers are strong, particularly for expanding your social network.

Career Day for November 8: You'll have a great experience in your work life, especially if you work in HR or sales. Trust your instincts and consider investing wisely to take advantage of the positive energy.

