Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Dec 1

Today, Moon will be placed in Libra sign (ruled by Venus). It will be positioned in Chitra nakshatra (ruled by Mars) upto 6:47 pm. Dwadashi tithi of Krishna paksha will be in operation till 11:35 am and Trayodashi tithi post that. Due to prevalence of dual tithis, the first half of the day can be considered more auspicious than the second half.

It is a favourable day for Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius moon sign people. Plan and execute important tasks today.

Aries, Libra and Sagittarius moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces moon sign people are advised against any major investment today.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 8 am to 9:30 am.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 4 pm to 5:15 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 4:05 pm to 5:15 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 12:10 pm to 1:25 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 12:09 pm to 1:26 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 9:45 am to 10:55 am.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 1:30 pm to 2:45 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 10:55 am to 12 pm and from 4 pm to 5 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779