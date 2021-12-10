Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Dec 10

Today, Moon will be placed in Aquarius sign (ruled by Saturn). It will be positioned in Shatabhisha nakshatra (ruled by Rahu). Saptami tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation till 07:09 pm which is considered auspicious for transactions relating to land and property, travelling and litigation.

Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces moon sign people can look forward to a productive day in matters relating to money and finance.

Cancer, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Aries, Libra and Sagittarius moon sign people should look forward to spending the day in review and self-introspection and make future plans.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 9 am to 10:45 am.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 8:30 am to 9:40 am.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 1:30 pm to 2:45 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 4:05 pm to 5:15 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 10:56 am to 12:13 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Libra and Sagittarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 12:20 pm to 1:35 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 2:50 pm to 4 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 8:40 am to 10:40 am is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

