Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Dec 21

Today, Moon will be placed in Gemini sign (ruled by Mercury) upto 3:47 pm. It will be positioned in Punarvasu nakshatra (ruled by Jupiter). Dwitya tithi of Krishna paksha will be in operation till 2:53 pm and Tritiya tithi post that. Both these tithis are auspicious for matters relating to money and finance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those of you with Gemini, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Aquarius moon sign can go-ahead on their business plans with vigour.

Aries, Taurus, Cancer and Leo moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Those of you with Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces moon sign should stay away from executing any fresh business ideas.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 4:10 pm to 5:20 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 9:45 am to 11 am.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 2:51 pm to 4:07 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 09:55 am to 12:05 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 8:30 am to 9:45 am.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Start of new business activity: The period from 2:55 pm to 4 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779