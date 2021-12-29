Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Dec 29

Today, Moon will be placed in Libra sign (ruled by Venus). It will be positioned in Swati nakshatra (ruled by Rahu). Dashami tithi of Krishna paksha will be in operation till 4:12 pm which is auspicious for works related to government, planning and strategizing and investments.

Those of you with Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces moon sign will experience high level of productivity and performance today.

Cancer, Libra, Scorpio and Aquarius moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

People having Aries, Leo and Sagittarius moon sign should avoid undertaking any work related to investment today.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 7:30 am to 9:30 am.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 11:05 am to 12:20 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 12:30 pm to 1:40 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 2:55 pm to 4:10 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 12:22 pm to 1:38 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 10:25 am to 11:30 am.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 1:40 pm to 2:55 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 4:15 pm to 5:25 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

