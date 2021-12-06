Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Dec 6

Today, Moon will be placed in Sagittarius sign (ruled by Jupiter). It will be positioned in Purva Ashadha nakshatra (ruled by Venus). Tritiya tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation during the day which is considered auspicious for matters relating to money and finance.

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn and Aquarius moon sign people will have a productive day. They can go ahead on taking important business decisions.

Cancer, Libra and Pisces moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Aries, Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius moon sign people need to stay balanced in their approach and stay away from any risky proposition.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 9:40 am to 10:40 am.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 2:45 pm to 4 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 10:55 am to 12:10 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 1:30 pm to 2:45 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 8:20 am to 9:37 am as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Gemini, Leo and Sagittarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 10:45 am to 12:15 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 12:15 pm to 1:25 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 2:45 pm to 4 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

