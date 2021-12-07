Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Dec 7

Today, Moon will be placed in Capricorn sign (ruled by Saturn). It will be positioned in Uttara Ashadha nakshatra (ruled by Sun). Chaturthi tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation during the day which is considered auspicious for undertaking routine activities. All major decisions should be avoided on the day, or be done as per the muhurta provided below.

Those of you with Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces moon sign can consider themselves fortunate and look to execute most of their tasks successfully today.

Aries, Taurus, Leo and Capricorn moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Those of you with Gemini, Libra and Aquarius moon sign are advised against taking any undue risks and look to execute ongoing tasks.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 11 am to 1:15 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 10:30 am to 12 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 7:05 am to 8:21 am or from 4 pm to 5 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 9:40 am to 10:50 am.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 2:45 pm to 4:02 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 12:40 pm to 1:55 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 8:25 am to 9:35 am.

Start of new business activity: The period from 11:30 am to 1:20 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

