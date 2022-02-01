Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Feb 01

Today, Moon will be placed in Capricorn sign (ruled by Saturn). It will be positioned in Shravana nakshatra (ruled by Moon) till 7:44 pm. Amavasya tithi of Krishna paksha will be in operation till 11:15 am, after which Pratipada tithi of Shukla paksha will prevail. The day is suitable for various activities concerning money and finance.

Those of you with Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn and Aquarius moon sign should stay optimistic as they will have a profitable period.

Cancer, Libra and Pisces moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

People with Aries, Gemini, Leo and Sagittarius moon sign should focus on existing projects without venturing into anything new.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 12 pm to 1:50 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 4:35 pm to 5:55 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 10 am to 11:15 am.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 3:14 pm to 4:35 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Gemini, Leo and Sagittarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 12:15 pm to 1:45 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 8:30 am to 10 am.

Start of new business activity: The period from 11 am to 1:30 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: <i>info@astrozindagi.in</i>, <i>neeraj@astrozindagi.in</i>

Url: <i>www.astrozindagi.in</i>

Contact: Noida: +919910094779