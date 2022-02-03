Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Feb 03

Today, Moon will be placed in Aquarius sign (ruled by Saturn). It will be positioned in Shatabhisha nakshatra (ruled by Rahu) till 4:35 pm. Tritiya tithi of Shukla paksha will prevail after 8:31 am. The day is supportive for all financial activities.

People with Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn and Aquarius moon sign can hope to have a productive day as their tasks will be accomplished.

Gemini, Cancer, Libra and Pisces moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Those of you with Aries, Leo and Sagittarius moon sign should not try their hand in anything new.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 12:30 pm to 1:50 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 8:30 am to 10 am.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 11:15 am to 12:30 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 1:54 pm to 3:15 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 9:45 am to 11:25 am.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 9:55 am to 11:10 am.

Start of new business activity: The period from 4:45 pm to 7 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: <i>info@astrozindagi.in</i>, <i>neeraj@astrozindagi.in</i>

Url: <i>www.astrozindagi.in</i>

Contact: Noida: +919910094779