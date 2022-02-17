Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Feb 17

Today, Moon will be placed in Leo sign (ruled by Sun). It will be positioned in Magha nakshatra (ruled by Ketu) till 4:11 pm and in Purva Phalguni nakshatra (ruled by Venus) post that. Pratipada tithi of Krishna paksha will be in operation which is auspicious for money and financial matters.

Those of you with Aries, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius and Capricorn moon sign will have a favourable day in terms of their finances.

Gemini, Virgo and Aquarius moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

People with Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces moon sign should refrain from executing money-related decisions.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 12:30 pm to 1:55 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 2 pm to 3 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 8:25 am to 9:45 am.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 1:57 pm to 3:21 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 11:45 am to 1:10 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 9:50 am to 11:10 am.

Start of new business activity: The period from 5 pm to 7 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

