Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Feb 21

Today, Moon will be placed in Libra sign (ruled by Venus). It will be positioned in Chitra nakshatra (ruled by Mars) till 4:17 pm and in Swati nakshatra (ruled by Rahu) post that. Panchami tithi of Krishna paksha will be in operation which is favourable for business and financial projects, but taking or giving loan should be avoided.

Those of you with Aries, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius and Capricorn moon sign will have a favourable day for money and finances.

Taurus, Gemini, Virgo and Aquarius moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

People with Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces moon sign need to be restrained in their exposure towards money matters and investments.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 9:45 am to 11:05 am.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 10 am to 11 am or from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 11:10 am to 12:30 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 2 pm to 3:20 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 8:21 am to 9:45 am as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 9:45 am to 11:25 am.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 12:35 pm to 1:55 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 4 pm to 6 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779