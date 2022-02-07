Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Feb 7

Today, Moon will be placed in Aries sign (ruled by Mars). It will be positioned in Ashwini nakshatra (ruled by Ketu) upto 6:59 pm. Saptami tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation which is auspicious for most financial matters.

Those of you with Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces moon sign will find themselves fortunate and will be able to get the desired results.

Taurus, Leo and Aquarius moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

People with Aries, Gemini, Libra and Capricorn moon sign need to take precaution against any risk.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 10 am to 11 am or from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 9:55 am to 11:10 am.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 11:15 pm to 12:30 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 2 pm to 3:10 pm or from 6 pm to 7 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 8:30 am to 9:51 am as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Gemini, Libra and Capricorn should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 9:45 am to 11:20 am.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 12:35 pm to 1:55 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779