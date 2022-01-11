Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 11, 2022

Aries: You will stay in a cheerful mood today. Your relationship with your partner will be quiet fulfilling. You are likely to get some pleasant surprises from your partner which will cheer you up. Plan a short get-away with your loved one to share your feelings. Singles should take the initiative and reach out to the one they admire.

Taurus: You will feel the urge to share your recent experiences with your partner given how challenging last few days have been for you. Those facing issues in love life need to adopt an emotional approach and make the right choice of words to convey their feelings. Singles need to be more proactive for looking for a partner in their social circle.

Gemini: You will like to dress up well today and seek the approval of your partner. You will have the courage to take a bold step and plan for an entertaining evening. Singles need to sort out their head and be clear about their priorities before they embark on a new relationship. Married natives need to avoid getting into unnecessary arguments.

Cancer: It’s high time you took a break from your daily routine. Book a place out of town with your partner and reconnect. You need to evaluate things without being too emotional. Don’t let go of your beliefs and convince your partner if required to see things from the same prism. Married couples should think of some innovative romantic ideas.

Leo: You need to introspect if you are happy about where you are heading in your love life. Having such thoughts may not be a bad thing as it will help you connect with your sub-conscious thoughts. Opting for solitude today can be a good option to provide yourself some well-deserved time to reflect and recharge yourself. Spend time with yourself and clear your mind.

Virgo: You may have just got into a new relationship, but don’t open your bag of secrets just yet as it is not clear if you can trust this person fully at this stage. It is best to keep quiet till the time is right. Spend time with each other and develop a bonding that will guide you to share more with time. Married couples can plan an entertaining evening together.

Libra: Your stars are telling you to make efforts to achieve what you want. You have the charm and the personality to attract people. But you must not lay back and wait. Go out and make it happen. Those committed will feel like spending the day with their beloved. Manage your domestic workload well to spend some quality time together in the evening.

Scorpio: You need to find ways to get yourself out in the world no matter what your energy levels are like today. Harmless flirting will not land you in trouble so make the most of your skills. Committed couples need to be confident enough to showcase their creative skills to attract their partner. A new romantic period lies ahead.

Sagittarius: You need to encourage your partner today and motivate them to achieve bigger things. Don’t be critical as it will hurt your beloved, appreciate them instead. Singles may feel let down by their recent experiences, but they should not get bogged down. Gather your thoughts and try again. Married natives should plan for a collective workout.

Capricorn: You will be more sensitive than usual today. You will strike an emotional chord with your partner today which will provide clarity on personal matters. Those who are single need not rush into a relationship just yet. Let go of your past first, clear your thoughts and take time. Those married should solve ongoing issues with an open mind.

Aquarius: You don’t have to play second fiddle in your love life. You should express your opinions clearly and not get influenced too easily. You are a fighter and you should challenge your partner more often. Spend some time with your friends and family today and take their feedback on your life. Married couples need to be sensitive to each other’s feelings.

Pisces: Don’t let your insecurities interfere with your thoughts. Unwanted fear makes it difficult for you to trust people easily. Nobody is perfect, so accept people as they are and make changes to your life accordingly. Rethink your concept of love and let go of any inhibitions. Married couples should think of imaginative ways to make their partner happy.

----------------------

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779