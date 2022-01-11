Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Jan 11

Today, Moon will be placed in Aries sign (ruled by Mars). It will be positioned in Ashwini nakshatra (ruled by Ketu) till 11:10 am and in Bharani nakshatra (ruled by Venus) post that. Navami tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation till 2:21 pm and Dashami tithi post that which are auspicious for carrying out travel and investments.

People with Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces moon sign should look forward to the day and gain momentum in their work.

Taurus, Leo, Capricorn and Aquarius moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Aries, Gemini and Libra moon sign people should stay away from taking any business decision today.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 12 pm to 1:45 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 7:30 am to 8:40 am.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 9:55 am to 11:10 am.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 3:03 pm to 4:20 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Gemini and Libra should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 12:20 pm to 1:40 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 8:40 am to 10 am.

Start of new business activity: The period from 12 pm 1:45 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779