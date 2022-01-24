Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Jan 24

Today, Moon will be placed in Virgo sign (ruled by Mercury). It will be positioned in Hasta nakshatra (ruled by Venus) upto 11:15 am and in Chitra nakshatra (ruled by Sun) post that. Saptami tithi of Krishna paksha will be in operation after 8:43 am which is favourable for matters relating to partnerships, travel and making business strategies.

Those of you with Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra and Capricorn moon sign can expect a lucrative day.

Gemini, Scorpio and Pisces moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Aries, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius moon sign can face some challenges today, hence avoid taking any monetary decisions.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 9:55 am to 11:10 am.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 1:55 pm to 3:10 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 8:35 am to 9:54 am as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 12:40 pm to 1:45 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 12:30 pm to 1:50 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 4 pm to 6 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779