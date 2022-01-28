Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Jan 28

Published on Jan 28, 2022 03:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today, Moon will be placed in Scorpio sign (ruled by Mars). It will be positioned in Jyeshtha nakshatra (ruled by Mercury). Ekadashi tithi of Krishna paksha will be in operation which is highly auspicious for starting any new venture or expanding existing business activities. 

Those of you with Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn and Aquarius moon sign are advised to make the best use of the day and plan their financial decisions accordingly. 

Aries, Cancer, Libra and Pisces moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

People with Gemini, Leo and Sagittarius moon sign should not indulge in any risky transactions today. 

Auspicious period for various activities today

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 8:30 am to 10:30 am. 

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 9:30 am to 11:10 am. 

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 1:55 pm to 3:10 pm.   

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 4:30 pm to 5:50 pm.  

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 11:13 am to 12:33 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period. 

Stock market: Gemini, Leo and Sagittarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 10:55 am to 12:25 pm.                        

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 3:15 pm to 4:30 pm. 

Start of new business activity: The period from 12:35 pm to 1:50 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.  

Disclaimer

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: &lt;i&gt;info@astrozindagi.in&lt;/i&gt;, &lt;i&gt;neeraj@astrozindagi.in&lt;/i&gt;

Url: &lt;i&gt;www.astrozindagi.in&lt;/i&gt;

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

 

