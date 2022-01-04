Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Jan 4

Today, Moon will be placed in Capricorn sign (ruled by Saturn). It will be positioned in Uttara Ashadha nakshatra (ruled by Sun) upto 10:57 am and Shravana nakshatra (ruled by Moon) post that. Dwitiya tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation till 5:19 pm and Tritiya tithi post that which is favourable for activities relating to real estate, government and partnerships.

Those of you with Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn and Aquarius moon sign should be proactive in taking decisions and accomplish their goals.

Cancer, Libra and Pisces moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Those of you having Aries, Gemini, Leo and Sagittarius moon sign should not undertake any critical business decisions.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 11:10 am to 1 pm.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 4:15 pm to 5:30 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 9:52 am to 11:08 am.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 1:42 pm to 2:58 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Aries, Gemini, Leo and Sagittarius should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 1:05 pm to 2:15 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 8:45 am to 9:45 am or from 4:15 pm to 5:30 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 11:30 am to 12:45 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779