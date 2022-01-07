Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Jan 7

Today, Moon will be placed in Aquarius sign (ruled by Saturn). It will be positioned in Purva Bhadrapada nakshatra (ruled by Jupiter). Panchami tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation till 11:10 am and Shashthi tithi post that. Both these tithis are auspicious for money matters.

Those of you with Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius and Pisces moon sign should utilise the positive momentum in business matters and execute their tasks.

Aries, Leo and Scorpio moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Taurus, Cancer, Virgo and Capricorn moon sign people should complete their pending tasks and plan for the future.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 8:35 am to 10 am.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 9:30 am to 11:05 am.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 1:45 pm to 3 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 7:30 am to 8:30 am or from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 11:09 am to 12:26 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Taurus, Cancer, Virgo and Capricorn should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 10:55 am to 12:40 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 3 pm to 4:15 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 12:30 pm to 1:40 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: <i>info@astrozindagi.in</i>, <i>neeraj@astrozindagi.in</i>

Url: <i>www.astrozindagi.in</i>

Contact: Noida: +919910094779