Panchang December 1: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for December 1 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 11:35 PM.
Published on Dec 01, 2021 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

 Today is Dwadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 11:35 PM. Chitra Nakshatra will be in effect up to 06:47 PM after which Swati will start . Saubhagya Yoga to remain till 08:45 PM after which Shobhana will start. Karana Kaulava will cast its effect till 12:59 PM, after which Taitila will cast its effect till 11:35 PM. Virgo moon sign will be in effect up to 07:45 AM after which it transit over Libra.

 Sunrise: 06:56

 Sunset: 17:24 

Tithi: Krishna Dwadashi (upto 11:35 PM)

 Nakshatra: Chitra (upto 06:47 PM), Swati

Yoga Saubhagya (upto 08:45 PM), Shobhana

Karana Kaulava (upto 12:59 PM), Taitila (upto 11:35 PM), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 01:55 PM to 02:36 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:10 PM to 01:29 PM

Moon sign Virgo (upto 07:45 AM), Libra

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavorable Moon sign Pisces

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

Wednesday, December 01, 2021
