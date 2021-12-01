Panchang December 1: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Dwadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 11:35 PM. Chitra Nakshatra will be in effect up to 06:47 PM after which Swati will start . Saubhagya Yoga to remain till 08:45 PM after which Shobhana will start. Karana Kaulava will cast its effect till 12:59 PM, after which Taitila will cast its effect till 11:35 PM. Virgo moon sign will be in effect up to 07:45 AM after which it transit over Libra.

Sunrise: 06:56

Sunset: 17:24

Tithi: Krishna Dwadashi (upto 11:35 PM)

Nakshatra: Chitra (upto 06:47 PM), Swati

Yoga Saubhagya (upto 08:45 PM), Shobhana

Karana Kaulava (upto 12:59 PM), Taitila (upto 11:35 PM), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 01:55 PM to 02:36 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:10 PM to 01:29 PM

Moon sign Virgo (upto 07:45 AM), Libra

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavorable Moon sign Pisces

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

