At home with success, Amit stays put

In Lucknow since Holi, ‘Bulleya’ singer Amit Mishra has set up his studio and has decided to make his hometown his base. His ‘Ganpati Aarti’ was recently released digitally, which he recorded at his studio.

“I am completely working from Lucknow and maintaining my Mumbai set up as well. Four singles of mine, which will come in September onwards, were recorded here. Besides, I have recorded four film songs that we may re-dub in Mumbai,” said the singer.

Mishra said that he will keep his base in Lucknow and travel to Mumbai balancing his ‘janambhoomi’ and ‘karambhoomi’. “It’s true that I have to ultimately work with the industry there, as most filmmakers and composers prefer dubbing as a team. So, my plan is to keep my base in my hometown and travel to Mumbai for work and other places once gigs start. Though it entails extra expenditure but God has been kind and I will be able to financially balance both places.”

The ‘Manma Emotions Jage’ singer feels one needs to be on the backfoot these days. “You need to go on the backfoot for that perfect shot. So, I am building my studio set-up. We have set up high-end equipment, amplifiers and got acoustics in place, in collaboration with singer-composer Anand (Tripathi) bhaiya, who is a Bhatkhande Music University alumni. ‘Tinka-tinka jod kar’ we have set this up and the results are coming out well. Though it’s taking longer, doing it from here. Once the market opens up, I am sure we will bounce back.”

Since the lockdown, he has not moved out of Lucknow but has been recording from here. “Besides my own songs, I am also recording for Pritam Da’s ‘Jam It’.”

In the given scenario, he is getting satisfactory work and returns. “Things are happening on the financial front but since gigs are not happening and brand recordings are slow, so things are moving slowly. But given the situation, I am happy that I am staying with my family and still able to make money from here.”

Beyond money, he feels it’s a great time to hone his voice. “It’s true that there was an overuse of vocals and riyaz and learning was being compromised. During this period, we got time for this. Like, I did good sessions with my vocal coach Jaime Vendera sir for my upcoming English project in which I have sung a medley which is very international. It will be released soon.”

However, four singles are ready for digital release. “I am not featured in them as I am not shooting in this given situation. Three songs are final and production of the fourth song is underway. I have sung films as well, but that is for next year.”